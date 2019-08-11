Hong Kong: Children and parents protest with balloons and banners

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch: Children join Hong Kong protests calling for more freedoms

Parents and children have held a peaceful march in Hong Kong.

It is the tenth weekend of the protests which were started by a new law that could see people in Hong Kong put on trial for political crimes in China, which many people in Hong Kong feel is unfair.

Some of the protests have turned violent and police have responded to this by firing tear gas and bullets on protesters.

But on Saturday, the atmosphere was very different scene as families held an event called 'Guard our children's future', in support of the earlier protestors.

The march, which had children holding up hand-written signs and carrying balloons was given permission by the authorities to take place.