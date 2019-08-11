play
Brexit: New 50p coin announced by UK Chancellor Sajid Javid

Last updated at 10:14
The Brexit coin will look similar to this design planned by Philip Hammond who was chancellor before Sajid Javid.

UK Chancellor Sajid Javid is drawing up plans for millions of special Brexit 50p coins to be released when the UK plans leaves the European Union later this year.

Mr Javid is investigating whether it would be possible to make the coins in time for the UK's scheduled departure date of 31 October, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

There have been many commemorative coins made over the years to mark lots of big events and anniversaries.

So test your knowledge about coins - who made them, who's appeared on them, and how much they are worth.

