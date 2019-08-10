play
Watch Newsround

Typhoon Lekima: A million people evacuated in China

Last updated at 10:49
destroyed-buildings-china-typhoon.Getty Images
These buildings in Wenling City, in China's eastern Zhejiang province have been destroyed by the typhoon

A powerful typhoon has hit China causing more than a million people to flee their homes.

At least 13 people have died, and 16 people are missing after the storm triggered a landslide in Wenzhou in the south east of China.

Typhoon Lekima is the ninth typhoon to hit China this year, but it's the strongest one they've seen for years.

It was initially given the highest level of weather warning, but has now been downgraded to "orange" level.

Lekima's winds reached speeds of up to 116mph before making landfall.

rain-typhoon-lekima.Getty Images
People in China's Zhejiang province try to escape the bad weather caused by the typhoon

Typhoon Lekima is now heading towards the Zhejiang province, and the city of Shanghai, which has a population of more than 20 million.

By the time the typhoon reaches the city, it will be much weaker, but it could still bring a high risk of flooding.

Authorities have cancelled more than a thousand flights and train services for safety.

queues-train-station-typhoon-china.China News Service/getty
These people at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station wait as their trains are delayed or cancelled because of the typhoon

Rescue workers have been working hard to help people stuck in the floods, and to evacuate those at risk.

China was also hit by a magnitude six earthquake just a day ago, so experts are warning that this, alongside the typhoon, could cause more landslides due to the unstable ground.

More like this

A hurricane

What's the difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons?

Man rides a bike sharing service bicycle past uprooted trees that have been cut after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Shenzhen

Typhoon Mangkhut: Deadly storm moves from the Philippines to China

A tidal wave hits a bank along the Qiantang River in Haining, China

Huge tidal wave sweeps up China river

Top Stories

A hurricane

What are hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons?

Jermaine-Jenas.
play
2:07

Predictions for the new Premier League season

wwe-summer-slam-line-up.

It's almost time for the WWE Summer Slam!

comments
Newsround Home