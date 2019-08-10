Typhoon Lekima: A million people evacuated in China

Getty Images These buildings in Wenling City, in China's eastern Zhejiang province have been destroyed by the typhoon

A powerful typhoon has hit China causing more than a million people to flee their homes.

At least 13 people have died, and 16 people are missing after the storm triggered a landslide in Wenzhou in the south east of China.

Typhoon Lekima is the ninth typhoon to hit China this year, but it's the strongest one they've seen for years.

It was initially given the highest level of weather warning, but has now been downgraded to "orange" level.

Lekima's winds reached speeds of up to 116mph before making landfall.

Getty Images People in China's Zhejiang province try to escape the bad weather caused by the typhoon

Typhoon Lekima is now heading towards the Zhejiang province, and the city of Shanghai, which has a population of more than 20 million.

By the time the typhoon reaches the city, it will be much weaker, but it could still bring a high risk of flooding.

Authorities have cancelled more than a thousand flights and train services for safety.

China News Service/getty These people at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station wait as their trains are delayed or cancelled because of the typhoon

Rescue workers have been working hard to help people stuck in the floods, and to evacuate those at risk.

China was also hit by a magnitude six earthquake just a day ago, so experts are warning that this, alongside the typhoon, could cause more landslides due to the unstable ground.