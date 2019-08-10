Andy Murray returns to tennis singles at the Cincinnati Masters

Getty Images This is the singles match Andy will have played since his operation

Andy Murray has confirmed he will be returning to singles tennis, making his comeback at the Cincinnati at Western & Southern Open next week.

The former world number one was worried he might have to retire, after a struggling with a hip injury.

Murray had an operation earlier this year to help fix his hip, and spoke to CBBC's Nikki Lily about how his recovery affected his mental health.

After months of recovery Andy returned to tennis, playing doubles at the Queen Club tournament.

He even teamed up with tennis legend Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Getty Images Andy and Serena made it to the quarter finals at Wimbledon, and they had great fun playing together!

But this is the first time Andy will be playing on his own since the operation.

Murray will face Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the opening round.

He will be joined in the competition by current world number one Novak Djokovic, as well as tennis stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.