Doctor Who: Who's up for a 60th anniversary special?

Last updated at 16:46
Daleks assemble! In 2023 it'll be the 60th anniversary of the sci-fi series Doctor Who.

And the tenth Doctor, played by actor David Tennant, has said he thinks it would be "fun" to take part in a special to mark the milestone.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Tennant said he'd enjoy performing with the other doctors: "Jodie [Whittaker], Peter [Capaldi] and Matt [Smith] are all mates now. It would be wonderful to be on set with them."

David Tennant played Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010 alongside Billie Piper who played Rose Tyler

The actor previously appeared in the 50th anniversary special in 2013, called Day of the Doctor.

But he said the decision wouldn't be up to him: "People ask me this… like it's my decision when I'll just stroll back on set on Doctor Who and go, 'Right! Turn over! Here I am!' - it doesn't really work like that."

What do you think of a Doctor Who special for its 60th anniversary? And who would you like to see in it? Let us know in the comments below.

