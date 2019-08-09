The Greatest Dancer 2: Everything you need to know

Getty Images

Get your dancing shoes ready! The Greatest Dancer 2 is set to return to our screens early next year.

And there'll be some changes for the second series.

It's still being hosted by Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo but who else will be joining them?

Here's what we know so far.

Who are the dance captains?

All of the captains from season one will be back. That's multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Oti Mabuse.

Cheryl said: "I am so excited to be back, I absolutely loved it last series and this year promises to be even more amazing, especially with the addition of Todrick who I'm obsessed with!"

Yep, there's another dance captain this time - Todrick Hall.

He's a choreographer, actor, dancer, singer, songwriter and director and he'll be the fourth captain on the new series.

Getty Images

Todrick has choreographed music videos for superstars including Beyonce, and recently starred in and co-executive produced the music video to Taylor Swift's single You Need to Calm Down.

On joining the show Todrick said: "Thrilled does not even begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the cast and crew of The Greatest Dancer. As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it's wild to see my career come full circle this way."

Who else is new?

Todrick isn't the only new face.

Ballroom and Latin dance champion and Love Island 2019 finalist, Curtis Pritchard will also join the programme.

PA Media

Curtis confirmed has that he'll be welcoming hopefuls to The Greatest Dancer studio as they prepare for the biggest audition of their lives.

His brother, Strictly star AJ, has also been confirmed as a choreographer on the new series.

Curtis said he can't wait to meet the new contestants and added: "To have left the Love Island villa just 10 days ago and to be so quickly given an opportunity to be a part of a show as amazing as The Greatest Dancer is a dream come true!"

How does the show work?

As viewers from the first series will know, unlike some other talent shows on TV, the audience is in charge right from the beginning.

A dancer will enter an audition room and dance in front of a panel of mirrors, as if they're on their own - but the audience can actually see them.

If enough audience members vote that they like the dancer, the mirrors will slide open to reveal a packed audience of around 2,500 people - including the four dance captains.

The dance captains then have the difficult job of choosing just three acts to mentor and take through to the live shows.

When is The Greatest Dancer 2 on TV?

The programme's due back on our TVs in early 2020.

Plenty of time to practice those dance moves then!

