Taylor Swift US Vogue interview: Five things we learnt

Taylor Swift is the face of US Vogue's September issue.

The September edition is widely considered to be the most important publication in the magazine's year.

In fact, British Vogue asked Meghan Markle to front their September edition, which gives you an idea of how big it is!

Alongside photos of the star, Vogue has published a big interview with Taylor in which she shares her thoughts on everything from fighting for LGBTQ rights to details of her new album.

1. Taylor Swift wants to support the LGBTQ community

Taylor wants her support of the LGBTQ community to be heard.

In the past, the singer has been criticised for not showing enough support for the community.

She says that she's always shown support in her work and in her charity donations.

But now she wants to make her position clearer.

What does LGBTQ mean? LGBTQ+ stands for 'lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and others'. The word represents the diverse community of sexual orientation and genders.

She said: "I didn't realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I'm not a part of.

"It's hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze."

You Need To Calm Down, her latest single from her new album Lover, highlights her support of the LGBTQ community.

Some LGBTQ activists have accused Taylor of taking advantage of the community to promote her work, but others say she is doing her part to show support.

2. Taylor Swift has no time for anti-feminist criticism

In the past, Taylor has been criticised for writing too many songs about her ex-partners and personal relationships.

But the artist says she has no time for this kind of criticism any more, calling it anti-feminist.

She said: "When I was a teenager, I would hear people talk about sexism in the music industry, and I'd be like, I don't see it. I don't understand. Then I realized that was because I was a kid.

"The second I became a woman, in people's perception, was when I started seeing it."

She has written a song for her new album called The Man, which highlights how she thinks women and men are treated differently in the industry.

3. She tell us what it was like filming on the set of Cats

Taylor will be playing Bombalurina in the upcoming Cats film, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name.

"They made us the size of cats by making the furniture bigger," she says. "You'd be standing there and you could barely reach the seat of a chair.

"It was phenomenal. It made you feel like a little kid."

The trailer for the new film had a mixed response when it dropped in July, but Taylor seems excited for the release!

4. Her feud with Katy Perry is well and truly over

Yes, yes we know - this is old news! But Taylor Swift wanted to share the story behind their patch-up.

After Katy Perry sent Taylor an olive branch (a symbol of peace), Taylor asked Katy Perry to appear in her You Need To Calm Down music video.

Katy apparently said yes, but first she asked that they spend some time together. "She came over and we talked for hours" she said.

Taylor thinks that much of their feud is down to how the media portrayed them, wanting to pit one woman against the other.

"The tension is so high that it becomes impossible for you to not think that the other person has something against you."

5. She teases songs from her new album, Lover

Lover is Taylor's latest album and it will arrive on 23 August.

According to the Vogue article, it will have 18 songs on it.

Taylor describes her new album as "a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory".

Her new music is designed to contrast the music from her Reputation album, which was her response to how she felt the media was treating her.

"There are so many ways in which [Lover] feels like a new beginning," she told Vogue.