play
Watch Newsround

How do scientists think we can better look after our planet?

For a long time, scientists have been warning that planes, cars and burning fossil fuels are a major cause of climate change.

But there are now warnings that how we use land is also playing a part, because soil used for grazing animals and growing crops is producing carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas.

Experts think that between a quarter and a third of all greenhouse gas emissions come from how we use land.

This news came from a special United Nations summit called the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which has been held in Geneva in Switzerland.

BBC reporter Roger Harrabin was there and can tell us three big things we've learnt from their meeting.

Watch more videos

Video

How do scientists think we can better look after our planet?

Video

What's it like to go on Hajj?

Video

Whaley Bridge dam: Residents allowed to return home

Video

CBBC's Karim reveals which Strictly dances he's scared of

Video

Why are showers so hard to forecast?

Video

Watch: Trying out amazing bionic arm for the first time

Video

'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'

Video

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

Video

How was the Earth made?

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Top Stories

Romelu-Lukaku.

What happened on transfer deadline day?

comments
A-Darth-VADER-HOT-AIR-BALLOON.
image

Darth Vader floats over Bristol

David-Luiz-with-Matteo-Guendouzi.
image

Hair today, Gunners tomorrow! Luiz and Guendouzi unite at Arsenal

Newsround Home