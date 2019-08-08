Can you name these landmarks?

Getty Images

It seems like some of us might need to concentrate a little harder in our geography lessons.

New research shows that many people can't identify some major landmarks in the UK.

A landmark is an object or a feature of a town or landscape that has importance, or makes a place easily recognisable.

Only three in 10 people believe their knowledge of UK geography is very good or better - are you one of them?

See if you can name the landmarks in this quiz.

