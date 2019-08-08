People in Hong Kong have been protesting in the street to show their anger at the Chinese government.

They first started nine weeks ago, triggered by a new law that could see people in Hong Kong tried for political crimes in China.

Hong Kong is a region of China which has more independence and freedoms than the mainland of the country, and this law is something many people in Hong Kong feel is unfair and unjust.

BBC news reporter Nick Beake has been covering Hong Kong protests and he tells us how he makes sure he stays safe.