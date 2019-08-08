play
Watch Newsround

Reporting on the Hong Kong protests - and staying safe!

People in Hong Kong have been protesting in the street to show their anger at the Chinese government.

They first started nine weeks ago, triggered by a new law that could see people in Hong Kong tried for political crimes in China.

Hong Kong is a region of China which has more independence and freedoms than the mainland of the country, and this law is something many people in Hong Kong feel is unfair and unjust.

BBC news reporter Nick Beake has been covering Hong Kong protests and he tells us how he makes sure he stays safe.

Watch more videos

Video

Reporting on the Hong Kong protests - and staying safe!

Video

What's it like to go on Hajj?

Video

Whaley Bridge dam: Residents allowed to return home

Video

CBBC's Karim reveals which Strictly dances he's scared of

Video

Why are showers so hard to forecast?

Video

Watch: Trying out amazing bionic arm for the first time

Video

'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'

Video

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

Video

How was the Earth made?

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Top Stories

Romelu-Lukaku.

What happened on transfer deadline day?

comments
Globe-shown-as-a-graphic.
play
1:25

How do scientists think we can better look after our planet?

A-Darth-VADER-HOT-AIR-BALLOON.
image

Darth Vader floats over Bristol

Newsround Home