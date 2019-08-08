Bristol International Balloon Fiesta: Darth Vader, a big bear and a panther float over the city
Over 130 hot air balloons from around the world, including Darth Vader, a big bear and koala, are on show at Europe's largest ballooning event.
The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is the biggest ballooning event in Europe and it's happening this weekend! More than 130 hot air balloons from across the world are expected to take part. On Thursday over 50 balloons, from countries including Japan and Taiwan, took to the sky for a mass launch.
Ben Birchall/Getty Images
This is a bit of a terrifying sight. It's not every day you see Darth Vader floating above you! The Star Wars villain was made into a balloon following a crowdfunding campaign.
Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
This yellow-eyed panther looks like he's taking the balloon fiesta very seriously! Normally the mass launch happens on the Friday of the event, but it was brought forward because strong winds were forecast.
Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Check out this big bear. It looks a bit like he's waving as he floats along. Bear-y cool.
Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Thousands of people are expected to come to the event. We wonder if they know which city has this skyline?
Ben Birchall/PA Wire
No hot air balloon fiesta is complete without a...koala bear. Well, we think so anyway. Imagine seeing this from your bedroom window!
Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
These balloons (including a floating welly!) look pretty cool flaoting above Bristol during the day, but there are also 'nightglows' planned for when it turns dark.