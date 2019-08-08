AI: What is artificial intelligence?

Getty Images

Artificial intelligence is becoming a bigger part of our lives as technology advances, but what is it?

Artificial intelligence, or AI for short, is all about working towards making computers act in a more 'human' way, for example machines which can solve problems like humans.

These machines can learn from mistakes and change how they approach a task the next time they try it.

Some researchers are even trying to teach robots about feelings and emotions.

AI is in lots of things that we interact with on a daily basis, like phones, video games and shopping.

A lot of people have mixed opinions on whether it is a good thing or a bad thing though.

How does artificial intelligence help us?

Getty Images Doctors could use artificial intelligence to help people in hospital

Artificial intelligence can be immensely useful.

It can make video games more challenging, help us get around, and the NHS are even thinking about using it to help diagnose people.

AI is used in our phones and social media to learn what kinds of things we like, and to suggest more things like it.

We also use it in home assistants like Alexa and Siri, where you can ask them questions and they will search for answers.

It can also be used to teach robots how to work together as a team to complete a task, or even just play football!

Why are some people concerned about artificial intelligence?

Reuters Dr Steven Hawking was a bit worried about the future of AI

Some people have concerns about AI and teaching robots too much.

Space X inventor Elon Musk, and famous scientist Dr Steven Hawking have both spoken out about AI in the past.

Dr Hawking said although the AI we've made so far has been very useful and helpful, he worried that if we teach robots too much, they could become smarter than humans and potentially cause problems.

People have also expressed concerns about privacy, and how AI learns what kinds of things we like to look at online, and suggests we look at more of them.

Some are worried that robots might take people's jobs if they become too clever.

The history of AI

Getty Images What does the future of AI hold?

The term artificial intelligence was first used in 1956.

Early research in the 1950's looked into problem solving, and in the 1960's scientists started teaching computers how to mimic - or copy - human decision-making.

After that, researchers started looking more into 'machine learning' - which involves teaching robots learn for themselves, and remember their mistakes, instead of simply copying.

Algorithms play a big part in machine learning as they tell computers and robots what to do.

Getty Images Some robots are using 'machine learning' to help humans complete tasks

You might have heard of them before, but algorithms are basically a set of instructions to help solve a problem.

They can involve a bit of maths and coding.

Scientists are now exploring 'machine perception', by giving special sensors to robots to help them to see, hear, feel and taste things like human do.

This would allow them to recognise things like human emotions and flavours.