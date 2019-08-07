Home Alone and Night at the Museum to be remade by Disney

20thCentury Fox There were three Night at the Museum films, the final one was Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Disney is remaking a number of popular children's films, including Christmas classic Home Alone and Night at the Museum.

According to reports, Disney boss Bob Iger announced that the company's new streaming service, Disney+, will include reboots of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Disney owns the films after it bought the film studio 20th Century Fox.

Disney+ launches in the US in November and is expected to come to the UK next year.

Some of these films aren't even 10-years-old... let us know what you think of these remakes in the comments below

Home Alone was originally released back in 1990. It starred actor Macaulay Culkin as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister who was mistakenly left behind at home when his family goes on holiday.

Night at the Museum starred Ben Stiller as a security guard who discovers that the animals and exhibits in the museum where he works are coming alive at night. The first film of the trilogy was released in 2006, with the third part only in cinemas in 2014.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is the most recent film, with the original released in 2010. It's based on the series of fiction books written by the American author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney.

Cheaper by the Dozen was already a remake when it came out in 2003. The first version of the film - about a couple with 12 children - was originally made in 1950.

This isn't the first time Disney has remade a classic film. Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Lion King have all been re-made as live-action films with Mulan, Lady and the Tramp and The Little Mermaid are just some of the reboots still to come.

Do you think Disney is remaking too many films?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

(If you can't see the quiz, click here and it will appear!)