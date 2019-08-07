Fortnite Season 10: Is the Brute going to be nerfed?

Fortnite/Epic Games Is the B.R.U.T.E too powerful?

Is Fortnite going to change one of the new features in season 10? Some people think it should.

The Brute - or B.R.U.T.E. for full - is a new addition to the latest version of the game, which dropped last week. Whilst many people were initially excited for the giant robot, the new mecha vehicle has caused some controversy with players.

Players and top streamers such as TFue and World Cup Solo winner Bugha have complained that it is too powerful and should be nerfed, or powered down.

Critics have also said it causes bugs and glitches, which have resulted in people losing out on Victory Royales.

Epic Games' community manager Nathan Mooney posted in response to the backlash saying: "Right now, we're evaluating Brute gameplay, as well as observing how it performs across all modes and skill levels.

"We are also working to fix movement-related bugs with the Brute to address exploits."

The Brute is an absolute juggernaut with 1,000 health, which is around five times more than the maximum health and shield of regular players.

It can also clear long distances in a short space of time, while its rockets and stomp ability can obliterate players in an instant.

Fortnite/Epic Games Fortnite Season 10 has introduced new skins, emotes and vehicles

Players have compared it to the Infinity Blade item from Season 7, which was also deemed over-powered.

It lasted three days in the game before Epic developers removed it.

Could this mean that the brute will be getting nerfed soon?

Let us know what you think below! Is the brute too powerful? Or should developers leave it as it is?