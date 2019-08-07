play
Chris Mears switches jobs - from Olympic diver to singer!

chris-mears.Getty Images
Chris Mears is making a perhaps unexpected career switch!

Olympic diver Chris Mears has retired from diving to pursue a career in music.

He posted the news on his social media pages, saying "What can I say... I'm RETIRED."

Chris was part of a synchronised diving duo with team-mate Jack Laugher. The pair helped Britain to win its first ever Olympic gold medal in diving in 2016.

chris-mears-and-jack-laugher.Getty Images
Chris and his teammate Jack during one of their scyncro routines

"I've had a career full of amazing memories, friendships and experiences [that] I'll always look back on and smile," he said. "I've learned lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life."

Chris has overcome many hurdles in his career, including in 2009 when his spleen ruptured, leaving him with a very small chance of survival.

chris-mears-and-jack-laugher-with-their-mbe.Getty Images
Chris and Jack got a MBE from the queen for their contribution to sport

Chris released his first single Mexico in 2015 and is now working on making more music with his cousin.

His old team-mate Jack has now teamed up with Dan Goodfellow, with whom he took home silver at the World Championship last month.

