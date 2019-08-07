Around 1,500 people in the town of Whaley Bridge are waiting to hear if they can return to their homes today, after damage to a dam above the town following heavy rain led to residents being evacuated.

There has been a risk that the Toddbrook reservoir - which holds 300 million gallons of water - could flood the town below.

The emergency services have been working hard to repair the dam and lower the water levels of the reservoir.

The Canal and River Trust, which has been monitoring the levels, has now said the water has been dropped by nine metres to a safe level and a decision is due to be taken about whether or not residents can return to their homes.

We spoke to Kian, who had to leave his house to stay safe. He told us what the last few days have been like.