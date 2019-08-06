A group of famous faces are going to be battling it out in a boat race against the future King and Queen of England!

The King's Cup Regatta is taking place on the Isle of Wight on Friday 9 August and has been organised by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate will be taking part in the race, along with celebrities including adventurer Bear Grylls, England footballer Fara Williams and presenter Katie Thistleton.

It's to raise awareness and money for eight charities they support - each charity has a boat with a celebrity ambassador and captain.

Katie is the skipper for Place2be - which provides counselling and mental health support in schools for pupils, teachers and parents.

She's been speaking to Jenny about the race and why she wants to support that charity and the race.