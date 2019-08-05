Deaf children should have classroom support, says charity

Getty Images

Every deaf child in Scotland should have tailored classroom support, a charity has said.

The National Deaf Children's Society wants the Scottish Government to fund specialist teachers so that deaf pupils can be given more support in schools.

The society criticised a reduction in support for deaf pupils and said many are being "left behind".

Under a third of deaf pupils (29%) went to university, compared to almost half (45%) of their hearing classmates, the society's analysis of Scottish Government latest figures shows.

The society said Scotland's 3,300 deaf children have lost nearly a third (29%) of their specialist teachers in the past eight years.

Head of the society's campaign in Scotland, Alasdair O'Hara, said: "Deaf children arrive at school with amazing potential only for many to be left behind.

"While some are achieving excellent results and going on to their dream jobs, these results show that many more are being let down by the education system they rely on.

"We know that every deaf child can thrive at school if they receive the right support, but until the funding for that is put in place, many will continue to struggle."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We want all children and young people to get the support that they need to reach their full learning potential, including those with sensory impairments.

"The Scottish Government provides over £500,000 to voluntary sector organisations to support children and young people with sensory impairment and £150,000 to the Scottish Sensory Centre to support training to increase the capacity of staff in schools to provide effective support to pupils with a sensory impairment."