USA shootings: President Trump condemns 'cowardice' of attacks in Texas

Getty Images Police in El Paso were on the scene within minutes and arrested the gunman.

There have been two mass shootings in the space of a few hours in the United States.

Police have reacted to the events and both situations are under control. Ambulances and medical staff are now helping everyone caught up in the events.

One attack was in Texas, in the city of El Paso, which is near the border with Mexico, while another was in Ohio in the north of the United States.

President Trump has said about the incident in Texas: "I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act."

In Texas, police have arrested a 21-year-old man and are speaking to him about the events.

Officials have said that twenty people have died and 26 people have been injured.

Many local people have been helping the injured by doing things like donating blood to help hospitals treating them.

A few hours later another incident happened in the state of Ohio.

Police have said nine people were shot in the incident.

What are the gun laws in America?

In America, it's not unusual for people to have a gun. Almost every adult can own or carry one.

It is seen as a person's basic right to be allowed to do this.

That's because when the country was founded, the right to buy and carry a gun was written into the constitution, which is a list of basic rules that a country is based on.

The only reasons that someone might not be allowed to have a gun would be if they are a convicted criminal, have a mental health illness or if they are not a US citizen.

These rules have been in place since 1791, so buying and owning a gun is something that American people have been allowed to do for a very long time.

However, rules on gun ownership do vary between different US states and there are special laws to prevent people from having guns in certain places like in - or near - schools.

In some states, the rules are less strict than in others. For example, in the state of Nevada, people do not have to tell anyone that they own a gun.

There are also different rules for which different types of guns people are allowed to own and - again - these vary from state to state.

How is it different to the UK?

The rules are very different in the UK. In fact, the UK has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

In order to own a gun in the UK, a person needs to have a special certificate called a licence, which is issued by the police.

You need one of these to buy ammunition too.

Certain guns are completely against the law, and you could not buy or own them unless you had special permission from the government.

Christopher Furlong The rules for gun ownership in the UK are much stricter than they are in the US

The main difference between the rules in the US and in the UK is that people in the UK do not have a fundamental right to have a gun.

A person has to have a very good reason to have one - and the police have to agree with it.

There are also much stricter checks done before a person is allowed to have a gun, which aim to make sure that individual is not dangerous.

Many believe that strict rules like this are why mass shootings, like the ones in Texas and Ohio in the US, are extremely rare in the UK.

What will happen now?

Every time there is a serious attack involving guns, the arguments about the country's gun laws start again.

Even if a president in America thought the rules should be changed and the gun laws needed to be made stricter, he or she can't just change the rules on their own. They would need a lot of support from other politicians, who often don't agree.

Barack Obama, who was president of the US before Donald Trump, said that not being able to deal with gun control was the greatest frustration of his time in the job.

But the current president Donald Trump says he supports gun owners' rights.

Getty Images The US president has said he will "never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms"

"Let me make a simple promise," Mr Trump said in April 2017. "I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms."

So people right across America cannot agree about what should happen - and it doesn't look like they are going to agree any time soon.