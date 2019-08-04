Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Getty Images

Sports centres in Scotland will no longer be allowed to sell energy drinks to children under the age of 16.

Over 1,000 publicly funded leisure centres - which means they are funded by the government - have introduced the restriction.

Many supermarkets in England and the rest of the United Kingdom already do not allow people under 18 years of age to buy energy drinks.

Hospital shops and catering facilities have also introduced a similar restriction.

Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick welcomed the move by the Scottish government, saying it "recognises that consumption of energy drinks is a significant concern to parents, healthcare professionals and young people."

The World Health Organisation has published research suggesting the drinks can cause headaches, sleep problems, irritability and tiredness.

Energy drinks - drinks that contain high levels of caffeine and sugar

Why are energy drinks bad for you?

Energy drinks are designed to give you short bursts of energy.

They have high levels of sugar and of something called caffeine.

Caffeine is what is known as a 'stimulant', which means it effects your body to make you feel more alert.

It can be found in coffee, tea and in food like chocolate.

This graphic shows how much sugar and caffeine are in some popular canned drinks

Energy Drinks Europe, which represents drinks manufacturers, said a 250ml can of energy drink typically contained about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee and as much sugar as that in juices and soft drinks.

A spokesman added: "For all ages, there are much greater contributors of caffeine and sugar in the diet than energy drinks.

"A sales ban on energy drinks is therefore arbitrary, discriminatory and not effective.

"Effective measures would include portion control and serving size reductions."