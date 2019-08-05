Harry Maguire becomes the most expensive defender ever

Getty Images The billion-pound football team - from top, left to right Kepa Arrizabalaga, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Philippe Coutinho, Paul Pogba, Zinedine Zidane, James Rodriguez, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar,

Fancy playing against the billion pound football team?

Leicester City's Harry Maguire has become the world's most expensive defender, as he agrees a big move to Manchester United from Leicester City.

The £80 million they are paying for him has been getting many people talking, but how does that compare to other big-money players?

Newsround have decided to put together the most expensive team money can buy!

Two things we've learnt... football clubs do not spend big money on full-backs or defensive midfielders... so this side better hope it can outscore whoever they face.

Goalkeeper

Reuters

Kepa Arrizabalaga

The Spanish goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga moved from Atletico Bilbao to Chelsea in 2018 for a mindboggling £72 million!

In his first season at the Blues, he helped them win the Europa League.

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk

Reuters

In 2017, Southampton sold Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool for what was a world record fee for a defender - £75 million.

It has so far paid off - he was key in helping Liverpool win the Champions League trophy last season.

Of course, that record will be broken once our next defender signs on the dotted line!

Harry Maguire

Reuters

Leicester City to Manchester United - £80 million

We will have to wait and see if he lives up to the price tag!

Matthijs de Ligt

Getty Images

£67.5 million ... That is how much Juventus paid for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt in July this year.

The centre-back helped Ajax to the Dutch title and the European Cup semi-finals last year, but still... £67.5m is a loootttt of pick and mix!

Aymeric Laporte

Reuters

Spanish club Athletic Bilbao sold Aymeric Laporte to Manchester City for a whopping, club-record fee of £57 million in January 2018.

He went on to help City lift the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Premier League trophy last season!

Not bad!

Midfielders

Philippe Coutinho

Getty Images

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho made his long awaited move to Barcelona from Liverpool, despite the fans begging him to stay at Anfield.

How much did he cost the Spanish giants? £142 million... One hundred and fourty two million pounds! Wow...

Paul Pogba

Getty Images

In August 2016, Paul Pogba completed his then-world record £89 million transfer to Manchester United from Italian side Juventus.

It wasn't long before that record was broken though.

Zinedine Zidane

Getty Images

The current Real Madrid boss was at one stage one of the world's most expensive footballers...

When he moved from Juventus to Real Madrid back in 2001, he cost a hefty £45.8 million!

In today's money that would be around £73 million because of inflation.

James Rodriguez

Getty Images

After a series of stellar 2014 World Cup performances for the Colombian national team, James Rodriguez cost Real Madrid a few pennies...

He was bought from Monaco for a reported £71 million!

Forwards

Neymar

Getty Images

This was a biggie...

Paris St-Germain decided they wanted to buy Barcelona striker Neymar, but they may not have know it was going to cost them £200 million!

Kylian Mbappe

Getty Images

Paris St-Germain are well known for being big spenders...

They officially made Kylian Mbappe the world's most expensive teenager when they bought him for a reported £165.7 million.

That's a loooootttaa cash in one football team!

How much???

In total, the team is worth one billion and sixty five million pounds! In numbers, that's £1,065,000,000.

Wouldn't it be cool to see them play together? Do you fancy your team's chances?! Let us know what you think of this XI in the comments.