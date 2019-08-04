Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic Football Club have revealed their new mascot for next season, designed by local school children... and here it is!

It's a pie called Crusty!

Over 90 local primary schools were asked to submit their ideas for the new mascot, and over than half of the entries featuring a pie.

This is because one of Wigan's greatest exports is pies - and Hacker T. Dog of course...

Here are some more weird and wonderful mascots from the world of sport that you may not have heard of...

Southend United's "Elvis the Eel"

Now, we are not entirely sure why Southend chose an eel dressed as Elvis Presley but hey, we quite like it!

(Are eels meant to have ears?)

Partick Thistles's Kingsley

Designed by the Turner Prize-nominated artist David Shrigley, Kingsley is the mascot of Scottish club Partick Thistle.

Some people like Kingsley's unique look, but others admitted to finding it "terrifying".

Fleetwood Town's Captain Cod

Fleetwood Town is situated in the seaside town of the same name and is famous for fishing, hence the nickname - "The Fishermen".

So it was no surprise when their mascot was revealed as a bright blue cod - or to give him his formal name, "Captain Cod".

West Bromwich Albion's Boiler Man

Anyone remember when West Brom had a combi boiler as their mascot in 2018?

No? Well here's the reminder!

The club chose this unique costume because they had a boiler company sponsor them for the season.

Orlando Magic's "Stuff the Magic Dragon"

This one looks funky but might need a little explainer...

Back in the 1960's there was a famous song called "Puff, The Magic Dragon" - you may have heard it - he lived by the sea!

Orlando Magic, an NBA basketball team in Florida, have named their bright green dragon mascot "Stuff" as it is a slang term for blocking someone scoring basket.

So there you have it! Stuff, the Magic Dragon!

Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty

Gritty is a bright orange, hairy - slightly terrifying - National Hockey League (NHL) mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers.

He is seven-foot with a squeaky belly button and wild googly eyes.

"He has some oddities that are both humorous and strange," is how the official website of the Philadelphia Flyers ice hockey team describes him.