Stephanie Frappart: First female to officiate a major men's game!

Getty Images Stephanie Frappart shows off medal after officiating the Women's World Cup

Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a major men's game when Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Uefa Super Cup Final on 14 August.

Back in July, the 35-year-old Frenchwoman officiated the Women's World Cup Final where the USA beat the Netherlands 2-0.

Frappart will front the team mostly made up of female officials. She will be joined by Michelle O'Neal from the Republic of Ireland and Manuela Nicolosi of France who will be the assistant referees for the match.

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will also be used for the match.

Uefa president Aleksander Cerefin said: "I have said on many occasions that the potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's Uefa Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neal.

"As an organisation, we place the utmost importance on the development of women's football in all areas.

"I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

Getty Images Stephanie Frappart (second from left) refereed the Women's World Cup Final in July

Frappart became the first female to officiate a Ligue 1 match in April, she is also in the pool of referees for top flight men's football in France for the 2019/20 season.

However, Stephanie Frappart is not the first female referee who has officiated a men's Uefa competition match.

That honour went to Swiss referee Nicole Petignat who refereed three Uefa cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.