Last updated at 11:11
image

Cat fashion show: Fe-line fine

These furry meow-dels have taken part in a fashion show in America to raise awareness of animal rescue and adoption.
These furry felines were all dressed up for an annual fashion show at a hotel in New York. The theme was 'It's a Small World' so their outfits have been inspired by countries around the world. We love this pretty purr-fect pink outfit.
A-cat-wearing-a-pink-sparkly-turban.Reuters
The aim of the fashion show is to raise awareness of animal rescue and adoption. Some of the money raised from the event goes to a home for stray cats and dogs. What a cat-tastic collar.
A-cat-in-a-black-and-red-costume-with-frilly-collar.Reuters
Now this is a top hat, sorry top cat. Balboo's working a lovely blue, red and white number. His cape and hat have the American flag on them. He's even got matching blue sunglasses.
A-cat-with-a-blue-red-and-white-top-hat-and-blue-sunglasses.Reuters
This is one cool cat with a very funky hair do! We've never seen a cat in a jacket quite like this before.
A-cat-with-ginger-hair-and-a-leather-jacket.Reuters
This little black cat is Meril. Here she's dressed as an ancient Egyptian for the runway. Now that is one fancy headdress.
A-cat-with-a-blue-and-gold-headdress.Reuters
Canoli was spotted backstage before taking to the catwalk. His outfit was inspired by German Lederhosen. Very smart.
A-cat-in-lederhosen.Reuters
Wasabi's wearing a traditional Chinese outfit, including an impressive hat. Red is definitely Wasabi's colour!
A-cat-in-a-traditional-Chinese-outfit.Reuters

