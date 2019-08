11-year-old Freia Challis came out on top at this year's BMX World Championships.

The three-day event was held in Zolder, Belgium and saw more than 3000 entries from more than 50 compete across a number of age groups.

Freia dominated in all her heats, the quarter-final, semi-final and the final to claim victory at this year's championships.

Check out her incredible biking skills!

