Whaley Bridge dam collapse: People evacuated from town

Thousands of people have been evacuated from a town in Derbyshire after part of a reservoir dam was damaged in the recent floods.

An RAF helicopter has been brought in to help repair the wall.

Toddbrook reservoir, which holds 300 million gallons of water, was damaged by heavy rain and floods earlier in the week.

Police and the Environment Agency have said there is a "real risk" the dam could collapse, which is why emergency services are working hard to deal with the situation.

An RAF helicopter is dropping hundreds of tonnes of gravel onto the dam to stop more water from getting in.

Engineers have also been pumping water out of the reservoir to bring the levels down in order to safely repair the dam and ease the pressure on it.

WATCH: An RAF Chinook is dropping 400 tonnes of aggregate - which is a mixture of sand, gravel and crushed stones - to stop more water from getting in

About 1,500 Whaley Bridge residents left their homes on Thursday evening and were told to gather at a school three miles away.

"People have been so kind and have kept in good spirits," explained Philip Jupp, who lives in the town.

Area director Lee Rawlinson said the community spirit had been "fantastic".

At the moment, the emergency services have been unable to say how long the repairs will take so people don't know when they will be able to go back to their homes.

There are no weather warnings in place on Friday, so the Met Office has said it expects much drier conditions today.