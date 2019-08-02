play
Watch: Trying out amazing bionic arm for the first time

Check out this amazing bionic arm! It belongs to eight-year-old Madeline, who lives in Texas in the US.

She was born without her left arm, below her elbow, and sometimes finds it hard to do things like tie a ponytail or play video games with her brother.

But a British prosthetics company have made her a special bionic arm, which is the world's first multi-grip bionic arm for children.

Madeline is currently the youngest person in the US to receive one. Tiny sensors in the robotic arm can detect Madeline's muscle movements, which makes the robot hand move.

Take a look at how she got on trying it out.

