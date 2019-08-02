Freia Challis is World BMX Champion

Tony Twist Freia took the top spot in all of her races including the final

Meet Freia Challis, the 11-year-old is a BMX World Champion!

Freia dominated in her category at the UCI BMX World Championships.

She took first place in every one of her heats, the quarter-final, semi-final and the final, to claim victory - all in 42C degree heat!

The three-day event was held in Zolder, Belgium and saw more than 3000 entries from more than 50 compete across a number of age groups.



Freia first rode a bike at the age of two and she hasn't looked back since!

She competed at the last two BMX World Championships, but this year marks Freia's very first win at the international event.