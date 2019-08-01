Who's in Strictly Come Dancing 2019? Celebrities revealed

Who will lift the glitterball trophy this year?

Get ready for the bright lights, sequins and plenty of two left feet - the nation's favourite celebrity-filled dancing bonanza is coming back to our screens this autumn!

Some exciting new changes have already been announced ahead of the show's launch, with the introduction of a brand new pro dancer and new judge too.

This year will also see a fresh set of celebrities battle it out on the legendary dance floor for the Strictly crown.

There's still a while to wait for the show's return, but we can confirm some of the brave celebrity faces who you could be seeing cha-cha-chaing all over your screens very soon!

The first celebrities confirmed for the show are...

Reveal 2 - Saffron Barker

PA

YouTuber Saffron Barker, 19, is the newest contestant to be announced.

She said: "I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I'm looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity."

Reveal 1 - Emma Barton, Chris Ramsey and David James

Emma Barton, Chris Ramsey and David James will all be getting ready to tangle with the tango

On Wednesday evening, Emma Barton, Chris Ramsey and David James were the first contestants to be revealed for the 2019 series.

Emma is best known for playing Honey Mitchell in EastEnders.

Chris Ramsey is a stand-up comedian, while David James is a former England No 1 goalkeeper with an MBE award from the queen.

When will Strictly be back on our screens?

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this September for its 17th season.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be co-hosting the show for the 5th year.