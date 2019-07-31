No more Snapstreaks and autoplay - A new American law wants to ban them

Getty Images Are social media companies too 'addictive'?

A new US bill wants to ban Snapstreaks and autoplay features because they are 'addictive'.

It's aim is to stop social media companies from using features that "exploit" people, by seriously limiting their freedom of choice.

This means features like Snapstreaks on Snapchat, autoplay on YouTube and the infinite scroll feature you see on Facebook wouldn't be allowed.

The new bill is being is put forward by Senator Josh Hawley, who has called it the Social Media Addiction Reduction Technology Act, or the 'SMART Act' for short.

The proposed law also means that it would be unlawful for tech companies to use tactics to manipulate a user to stay on their site.

For example things like the "accept" and "decline" tickboxes would need to be written in the same font, and size to help people make better, more informed choices.

They would also have to alert users at least every 30 minutes to how long they'd been using the app for - to help people keep better track of how much time they're spending on it.

If the bill gets approved, it could one day become a law.

