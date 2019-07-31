play
Yorkshire flooding after 50mm of rain fell in an hour

Last updated at 07:07
Collapsed-bridge-yorkshire-floodSwaledale Mountain Rescue Team
Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team posted a picture of this collapsed bridge

Flooding in Yorkshire has caused roads to close and bridges to collapse.

This is because around 50mm of rain fell in about an hour.

This large amount of rain falling in a short space of time caused some streams and rivers to burst their banks resulting in flash flooding.

The Met Office, which monitors the weather has put out a yellow weather warning for the North of England.

flood-water-leyburnCheryl Corbett
Flooding, caused by the storms is causing trouble for people trying to travel

Parts of roads, and the bridge on Grinton Moor collapsed from the rain.

There were also hail and thunderstorms, which caused a landslide to block the main railway line to Carlisle.

Flooding-in-LeyburnCheryl Corbett
Water flooded people's gardens and homes

The Environment Agency has left a flood warning in place for Arkle Beck at Reeth and Low Fremington.

The Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team has also warned people to: "only travel if essential as many routes impassable" due to the flooding.

