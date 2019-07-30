US-Mexico border wall: Kids play together on seesaws

LUIS TORRES/AFP/Getty Images

Three bright pink seesaws have been put into the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

It's meant kids in both countries can play together.

They were installed at the Anapra zone in Ciudad Juarez in Mexico.

The idea came from an architect who posted photos and videos on social media of adults and children using them.

Ronald Rael described it as a "Teetertotter Wall" and that seeing them being played on was "an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness".

He added: "children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side."

Currently, there are a total of 650 miles of barrier along the border between the two countries, which is 1,900 miles long.

This map shows the US-Mexico border along which US President Donald Trump wants to build a wall

President Donald Trump has spoken a lot about wanting to build a physical barrier between Mexico and the US to prevent people from crossing over it illegally.

It is a controversial topic, with many people disagreeing about whether or not it's a good idea.