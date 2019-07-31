Will these kids be sports stars like their parents?

Getty Images

A bit of friendly competition is often welcomed in families, but one pair have taken this to a whole new level!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son Noah played against his dad's team in a pre-season friendly.

Noah currently plays for Norwegian football club Kristiansund and his dad was confirmed as the new Manchester United manager in December last year.

Last night Noah came off the bench for his Kristiansund debut late on in the game, Manchester United won the match with an injury time penalty.

Getty Images Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched the match with his son Elijah

He was watched from the sidelines by his dad and brother Elijah.

Noah isn't the only child who appears to be following in the footsteps of their parents.

Check out these other future sporting stars!

Raheem Sterling's adorable son Thiago looks set to make it big in the world of football, check out these serious skills!

Perhaps he'll also play for Manchester City one day.

Instagram/@sterling7 Raheem Sterling's son Thiago has some stellar footie skills!

It wouldn't be surprising if Novak Djokovic's son Stefan takes up tennis like his father.

The youngster showed support for dad at the Wimbledon championships this year - perhaps he was his lucky charm!

Getty Images Novak Djokovic's son Stefan supported his dad at this year's Wimbledon championships

Serena William's daughter Alexis Olympia is already clued up when it comes to the importance of exercise.

She joined her Mum during an exercise session - how cute are they!