BTS and UNICEF give message of peace!

Around the world, over 150 million students report experiencing violence from their fellow students according to charity UNICEF.

So now BTS and UNICEF have teamed up to try and put a stop to that with a new video and campaign.

“Our LOVE MYSELF campaign is all about encouraging every young person to find the love from within themselves and spreading that love to others,” said BTS. “We want everyone to take part in ending violence by sharing love and kindness.”

UNICEF's head said "We’re grateful to BTS for their continued commitment to making sure that no child is afraid to go to school.”

Check out the video...

BTS and UNICEF give message of peace!

