Sin bins: New football rule aims to tackle bad behaviour

Getty Images Referees will be able to issue temporary dismissals in youth leagues

The Football Association (FA) will be introducing temporary dismissals, known as sin bins, to help tackle inappropriate behaviour in grassroots football games.

Referees will be able to send players off the pitch for 10 minutes as punishment for dissent.

Dissent describes the negative words or actions of players who disagree with a referee's decision making.

"It is an entirely unnecessary and ugly part of football, and our pilot phase showed that sin bins encourage players to be aware of their own actions and act as a greater deterrent to repeat offensive behaviour, which will improve the game for everyone involved," says Mark Bullingham, Chief Commercial & Football Development Officer at the FA.

The new rule will apply to all levels of grassroots football including mini soccer and youth leagues, as well those including veterans and disabled players.

The FA believes that including sin bins in youth football will teach young players that dissenting during matches isn't welcomed.

Why the change?

The FA trialled sin bins across 31 different leagues during the 2017-18 and 2018-2019 grassroots football seasons.

The body has expressed a commitment to improving the match experience for players, referees and coaches.

Getty Images The FA hopes the new rules could encourage more people to get involved in football

There are also hopes that the new rules will encourage more people to get involved in the game.

Of the 31 leagues involved in the pilot, 25 saw a reduction in dissent.

Overall, there was a 38 per cent fall in dissent across grassroots leagues at all levels.

After the success of the pilot, the FA has decided to roll out sin bins across all leagues during the 2019-20 football season.

How will sin bins work?

Referees will be able to issue sin bins by showing a yellow card.

They'll also need to point with both arms to the side lines to show that a player has to leave the pitch.

Getty Images Referees will be able to issue sin bins by showing a yellow card

During temporary dismissals, players can't be substituted and they are unable to take part in the game.

What impact do you think sin bins will have on football? Do you agree or think they are a bad idea? Let us know in the comments!