Strictly Come Dancing: New pro dancer announced!

BBC One

Sound the Strictly klaxon - we have a new pro dancer!

Latin specialist Nancy Xu from China has been announced as the latest edition to the line-up.

She was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China and a dancer on hit West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor.

Nancy expressed her delight at joining the team, saying: "I'm thrilled and excited! I cannot wait to start this new journey with all these amazing people and share the magic together."

The news follows last week's reveal of new Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse.

The professional dancers have now begun their rehearsals ahead of the new series starting in the autumn.

Who will she be joining in the ballroom?

The other professional dancers are as follows: AJ Pritchard, Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

The celebrities are yet to be confirmed...