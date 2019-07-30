Rochester cathedral: Would you play mini golf in a church?

Rochester cathedral has been converted into a mini golf course for the month of August

Rochester Cathedral has converted its central area into a crazy golf course for the summer.

The cathedral has said it hopes that people will come to have fun, and learn more about the Christian faith.

However, some people think that it is a "really serious mistake" and that it will only attract people who don't really care about doing this. Some critics also don't think that it is appropriate for a place of worship.

The Cathedral was founded in AD604 and is England's second oldest cathedral.

The nine-hole course includes models of bridges from the local area

The course, which opens at the start of August, includes mini models of some of the local bridges.

Reverend Rachel Phillips at the Cathedral said: "We hope that, while playing adventure golf, visitors will reflect on the bridges that need to be built in their own lives and in our world today."

A boy who played on the course said: "I think it's quite a good place so non-religious people come in to experience what it's all about."

But the Right Reverend Dr Gavin Ashenden, who is Bishop of the Anglican Episcopal Church, said: "The idea that people are so trivial that they can be almost tricked into a search for God by entertaining them with a golf course is a serious-category error."

