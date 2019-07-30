play
Watch Newsround

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

At the age of just 11, Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal has proved that she has got what it takes to compete at the highest level.

She has skateboarded her way to victory at the Women's Final of the Street League Skateboarding World Tour, after wowing the judges with her incredible skills.

Rayssa was hugged and cheered by her friends and competitors when her win was announced.

She's the youngest competitor ever to win a leg of the competition. Maybe she will go on to compete in the Olympics!

Watch more videos

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Video

London's Olympic history

Video

What's on Boris Johnson's to-do list?

Video

Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Video

Put yourself on the Moon with CBBC Buzz

Video

The best weird and wacky bugs

Video

A look back at Nelson Mandela's life

Video

Who is Jeremy Hunt and what does he stand for?

Video

Lion King stars hit premiere red carpet

Video

Disney boss: Our characters need to reflect the world we live in

Video

Why is the weather so bad in Europe?

Top Stories

insects-and-bugs-for-sale-at-a-market-in-asia.

Should we be eating more insects? Have your say!

comments
tiger.

The tiger population in India is on the rise

comments
A-palaeontologist-sits-cleaning-a-dinosaur-bone

A HUGE dinosaur bone has been found in France

Newsround Home