At the age of just 11, Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal has proved that she has got what it takes to compete at the highest level.

She has skateboarded her way to victory at the Women's Final of the Street League Skateboarding World Tour, after wowing the judges with her incredible skills.

Rayssa was hugged and cheered by her friends and competitors when her win was announced.

She's the youngest competitor ever to win a leg of the competition. Maybe she will go on to compete in the Olympics!