Fortnite: Dusty Depot, and The Visitor? What can we expect in Season 10?

Fortnite/Epic Games Season 9 gave us futuristic vibes, what will Season 10 bring?

Hold onto your loot llama, because Fortnite Season 10 is coming - but what can we expect?

Epic Games has released hints on social media pages, and at the Fornite World Cup, that season 10 could be coming on Thursday 1 August.

Season 9 gave us a futuristic makeover with new locations like Neo Tilted Towers, and the Mega Mall, as well as Fortbytes and Slipstreams.

The season came to a close in an epic monster 'Doggus' vs. mecha 'Cattus' showdown, which saw the robot pull a giant sword out of the ground (the hilt of which was the statute of Vault owner Singularity) to defeat the monster.

In the aftermath of the battle a giant sphere of glowing energy has been left at the Vault - which fans are referring to as 'Zero Point'.

However, the battle was one of the least-watched events on their Twitch channel, and people have complained that the slipstreams were quite tricky to use.

Epic Games usually reveals four teasers in the days running up to the new season, so far two images have got fans working hard to figure out what they might mean, check them out below...

Will Dusty Depot Return?

Fortnite/Epic Games/Twitter Could old locations be returning to the game?

Let's do the time warp again!

The first teaser shows an image of Dusty Depot with the caption "Think Back".

Dusty Depot was destroyed at the beginning of Season 4 when a giant asteroid smashed into it turning it into Dusty Divot.

Could Epic be teasing that some old locations will be making a return this season?

Fans think that 'Zero Point', which has become more and more unstable since the monster vs. mecha showdown, could blow up, causing some kind of time rift/travel which would bring back old locations.

Will The Visitor make a comeback?

Fortnite/Epic Games/Twitter Could The Visitor be returning, and what might that mean?

The second image has got fans even more excited as it hints towards the return of a familiar character from the past.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted that the logo on the left of the image is the same as that of 'The Visitor'.

The Visitor is thought to be a time-traveller from the future, whose rocket launch at the end of Season 4 opened a giant rift and kick-started the Kevin the Cube plotline in Season 5.

The caption alongside the teaser image reads: "Look Forward".

Could these time references confirm the idea that time travel will be a big part of Season 10? Referencing the past, the future and maybe the present is next?