Giant dinosaur bone found in France

AFP Palaeontologists rarely find such well preserved bones

A team of palaeontologists have found what they think is the thigh bone of one of the biggest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth.

The bone measures a massive 6 feet, taller than the average human.

Researchers found the bone in the Agneac-Charente area of France which is known for its dinosaur bones.

Something particularly amazing was that the bone showed outlines of muscles, tendons and scars.

AFP Here you can see just how big the thigh bone is!

The team of palaeontologists believe the bone belonged to a sauropod, a dinosaur that was quite common during the late Jurassic period, around 140 million years ago.

Sauropods where very big, with long necks and long tails and were thought to weigh as much as 50 tonnes, that's like 10 African Elephants!