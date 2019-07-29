play
Watch Newsround

Giant dinosaur bone found in France

Last updated at 16:58
a-dinosaur-thigh-boneAFP
Palaeontologists rarely find such well preserved bones

A team of palaeontologists have found what they think is the thigh bone of one of the biggest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth.

The bone measures a massive 6 feet, taller than the average human.

Researchers found the bone in the Agneac-Charente area of France which is known for its dinosaur bones.

Something particularly amazing was that the bone showed outlines of muscles, tendons and scars.

A-palaeontologist-sits-cleaning-a-dinosaur-boneAFP
Here you can see just how big the thigh bone is!

The team of palaeontologists believe the bone belonged to a sauropod, a dinosaur that was quite common during the late Jurassic period, around 140 million years ago.

Sauropods where very big, with long necks and long tails and were thought to weigh as much as 50 tonnes, that's like 10 African Elephants!

an-artists-impression-of-a-sauropod-dinosaurScientific Photo Library
This is what scientists think that a sauropod looked like and they only ate plants!

More like this

dinosaur
play
1:30

When did humans first discover dinosaurs?

dinosaur.

Biggest dinosaur discovery marks five years

Dinosuars in cartoon form
play
1:58

The Big Question: What's the difference between all the dinosaur periods?

Top Stories

nasa-tess-satellite

New gas-giant planet discovered

Meghan-examining-some-clothes.

Who's on Meghan Markle's magazine cover?

comments
6
protestors-in-hong-kong.

China angered by Hong Kong protests

Newsround Home