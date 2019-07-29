Indian tiger population up a third between 2014 and 2018

Getty Images There are nearly 3000 tigers in India, a third more than the population four years ago

The tiger population in India is on the rise!

According to the most recent count, there are almost 3000 wild tigers living in India today and the population has increased by a third over a four year period.

This week Narendra Modi, who is India's prime minister released the report which showed that the total number of tigers in the country has gone from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

He said that India is "now one of the biggest and most secure habitats of the tiger".

A census is carried out every four years to estimate the number of these big cats in the country.

This process is an extremely time-consuming one, with scientists and forest officials covering over 190,000 miles in search of evidence of the tiger population.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act, tigers are an endangered species.

This law was introduced back in 1972, making it illegal to capture or kill wild animals.

This has had positive effect and since 2006 tiger numbers in India have been on the rise.

