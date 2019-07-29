Devon Volcano up for sale for £50,000

OK, so it isn't exactly one of the most impressive volcanoes ever, but still, a volcano is a volcano even if it isn't spitting out hot lava.
Locally known as Posbury Clump, this extinct volcano could be yours for £50,000!
A small price to pay for a 250-million-year-old piece of geological history.
Located in the beautiful Devon Countryside, the site even has its own woodland and definitely no super-hot lava to ruin a nice day.
The volcanic rock from the clump had been used in the past as a building material.
The high-quality basalt stone makes up the stone in a local church and was also used to build a manor house in the area.
Estate agents Jackson Stops in Exeter have been tasked with selling the area which is listed as 'of special scientific interest'.
Maybe a James Bond villain will get in touch looking for a new place for a secret hideout?!