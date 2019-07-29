Devon Volcano up for sale for £50,000

Jackson Stops Can't spot the volcano? It's under the trees and has been extinct for around 250 million years...

OK, so it isn't exactly one of the most impressive volcanoes ever, but still, a volcano is a volcano even if it isn't spitting out hot lava.

Locally known as Posbury Clump, this extinct volcano could be yours for £50,000!

A small price to pay for a 250-million-year-old piece of geological history.

Located in the beautiful Devon Countryside, the site even has its own woodland and definitely no super-hot lava to ruin a nice day.

The volcanic rock from the clump had been used in the past as a building material.

Getty Images This is Mount Etna in Italy, which as you can see if still very much active...not a good place to live!

The high-quality basalt stone makes up the stone in a local church and was also used to build a manor house in the area.

Estate agents Jackson Stops in Exeter have been tasked with selling the area which is listed as 'of special scientific interest'.

Maybe a James Bond villain will get in touch looking for a new place for a secret hideout?!