Thousands of British teens attend World Scout Jamboree

The event, which takes place every four years, brings together young scouts from over 150 countries

This year marks the World Scout Jamboree's 24th anniversary.

The 12-day event, which started last week, has seen more than 45,000 young people from 152 different countries come together to take part.

5000 British scouts aged 14 to 17 are among the scouts participating this year.

The jamboree is being held at The Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia, America and is the biggest educational event of its kind.

5000 young people from the UK are at this year's World Scout Jamboreee

This purpose built site is a staggering 10,600 acres - that's pretty impressive!

What happens at the World Scout Jamboree?

The World Scout Jamboree takes place every four years.

Young scouts have had the opportunity to get involved in almost fifty different outdoor activities including white-water rafting, rock climbing, mountain climbing and zip lining.

Scouts have the chance to try out lots of different activities including BMX racing

The event aims to help young people develop leadership and social skills.

Scouts are also encouraged to get involved in conversations on topics like sustainability and learn more about one another's cultures.

