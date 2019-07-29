play
New young gas-giant planet discovered by Nasa's TESS satellite

Last updated at 13:33
gas-giant-planetNASA / JPL-Caltech / T. Pyle
An artist's picture of what a gas-giant planet would look like in a binary stellar system

A new planet has been discovered by Nasa's TESS satellite.

The planet is located around 151 light years away in the Toucana (or Toucan) constellation.

It's nearly six times the size of Earth, and is bigger than Neptune, but smaller than Saturn.

Its climate is similar to gas-giants like Jupiter.

nasa-tess-satelliteNASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Nasa's TESS satellite has been exploring space looking for new planets

As it is a young planet scientists think that by studying it they can learn more about how how planets change and grow over time.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS for short, has helped Nasa to discover 21 planets outside our solar system and gathered data on other interesting events in the last year since its launch.

