Ewok has just become the first girl to join the gaming esports team Faze Clan.

The 13-year-old pro Fortnite player is well known in the streaming community, and is also deaf.

She surprised her new team-mates at the Fortnite World Cup to let them know she was joining the team - and they were pretty happy about it!

FaZe Clan is renowned as one of the world's best esports teams, with very strong players, including recent British addition Mongraal.

Check out her team's reaction in this video. (Video via Twitter/@FaZeClan)