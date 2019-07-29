Fortnite World Cup: Bugha wins $3 million in solo competition

Getty Images Bugha has become the first solo winner at the Fortnite World Cup

Bugha, 16, from the US has become the first champion of the solo round at the Fortnite World Cup.

He takes home a huge trophy and a whopping prize fund of $3 million (£2.4 million).

After the match, he said he wants to save most of his prize money.

"All I want is a new desk and maybe a desk for my trophy," he said.

Getty Images More than two million people tuned in to watch the solo finals

Bugha, who's real name is Kyle Giersdorf, managed to dominate the whole game.

He won the first match, set in the circle zone around Loot Lake and Neo Tilted, then remained in the top spot for the rest of the competition.

Getty Images Bugha dominated the competition, and finished way ahead of the other players

The final game was described by the commentators as a "ridiculous victory lap", which Bugha grinned the whole way through.

He finished on 59 points, with players Psalm and Epikwhale taking second and third place with 33 and 32 points.

Getty Images The final took place in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

His victory brings the tournament to a close, as he joins duo champions Nyhrox and Aqua in the winners circle.

Airwaks & RL Grime won the celebrity pro am on Friday, while Fish Fam walked away with the biggest share of the prize pool in the creative finals.