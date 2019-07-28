Tour de France: Egan Bernal is on track to win

Getty Images

The winner of the Tour de France is set to be Egan Bernal after the Columbian cyclist finished the 20th stage in the yellow jersey.

The 22-years-old will be the youngest Tour winner for 110 years and the only Columbian to ever win.

His team-mate, Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas who won the 2018 Tour de France, will come second.

The Tour de France is a very steep cycling race which takes place primarily in France.

The 2019 race has been affected by some extreme weather which meant some of the sections were shortened.

Why is Bernal almost certain of victory?

The final part or 'stage' of the Tour de France is Stage 21 and gets underway on Sunday at 5.10pm.

But before it even started, many people were already saying Egan Bernal is the winner.

This might seem a bit confusing, but it basically comes down to a tradition that the race leader is not challenged in the final stage. This means the 21st stage which ends in Paris is treated like a procession rather than a race.

Egan Bernal with Ineos team-mate and 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas

Even though there is nothing in the rules to say contenders can't overtake the leader, nobody ever does and it would probably be seen as bad sportsmanship.