The Voice Kids 2019: The winner is Sam Wilkinson

ITV Pictures

The Voice Kids 2019 has a winner! Sam Wilkinson was announced as this year's champion during the live final on Saturday.

The 13-year-old won after performing an original song called Everything's Alright and a duet of the Beatles song Hey Jude with his coach Danny Jones.

Meet The Voice Kids finalists

Sam beat three other incredibly talented singers - 12-year-old Gracie-Jayne (team Pixie), 11-year-old rapper Lil' Shan Shan (team Will) and 9-year-old Keira (team Jessie J) - to win the top prize.

Apart from their solo performances, it was the first time each finalist was also given the opportunity to duet with their coach.

What else happened in The Voice Kids?

Technical difficulties

Presenter Emma Willis had to step in and explain that there were technical issues ahead of Gracie-Jayne's performance after the singer was unable to hear a musical cue.

When the presenter introduced her performance, Gracie-Jayne did not hear the music signalling her to start and there was a a short period of silence.

Getty Images Gracie-Jayne didn't let technical difficulties affect her performance

Emma returned to the stage and said: "Hi, so during live shows we have technical difficulties. That is what is happening right now and I think Gracie-Jayne couldn't hear the music."

Gracie-Jayne didn't let the problems affect her performance and she sang a storming rendition of Nina Simone's Feeling Good.

Little Mix perform new single

Little Mix fans were delighted to see the group perform their new single Bounce Back on The Voice Kids stage.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock originally found fame winning talent show X Factor.

@LittleMix Little Mix posted these photos on social media

Ahead of the show, the group posted this super-cute photo of them as children - can you guess who's who?

A performance from the coaches

Coaches Jessie J, Pixie Lott, will.i.am and Danny Jones are all talented singers and musicians so it was a special treat for the audience when the four performed together.

They sang Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande's hit song Faith to open the show.