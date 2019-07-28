Fortnite World Cup: Duos Finals winners announced

A British teenager has won nearly £1 million after coming second with his teammate in the Fornite World Cup finals.

15-year-old Jaden Ashman, who goes by the name Wolfiez will split $2.25m (£1.8m) prize money with his Dutch teammate Dave Jong known as Rojo.

They came second in the duos event which was won by Emil 'Nyhrox' Bergquist Pedersen from Norway, and David 'Aqua' W, from Austria. They won £2.4m between them after winning by 51 points to Wolfiez and Rojo's 47.

Getty Images Nyhrox and Aqua won the duos event with 51 points

Nyhrox and Aqua got the top spot when they won two consecutive rounds in game 4 and game 5, which pushed them to the top of the leaderboard.

Jaden Ashman started playing the game on the day it came out and says he has spent as many as eight hours daily practising in his room.

He told the BBC he was "stunned" to have finished so high.

In the solos, 100 of the world's best players go head to head to compete for a prize of $3 million (around £2.4 million).

UK favourite Benjy Fish came 14th in the duos contest but is still a favourite to win Sunday's solos tournament.