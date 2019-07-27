Tour de France 2019: Stage shortened because of 'crazy weather'

Getty Images

Wind, hailstorms and landslides have been affecting the Tour de France.

Part of the cycling race will be shortened by 71km because of landslides and severe weather warnings.

The 20th stage will be 59km instead of 130km and will not include one major climb - the Cormet de Roselend.

Friday's 19th stage was stopped by a hailstorm and a landslide about 20km from the finish. One cycling team tweeted about the 'crazy weather conditions" on social media.

Getty Images

Ineos rider Egan Bernal currently leads the Tour, with defending champion Great Britain's Geraint Thomas third.